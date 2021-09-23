Volcanic eruption could last three months in Spain’s Canary Islands, say experts   

If experts are to be believed, a volcanic eruption in Canary Islands, Spain could last three months.

According to the Canary Islands Volcanology Institute, the eruption on the island of La Palma and its aftermath could last for up to 84 days. The institute made the announcement on Wednesday.

After looking at calculations of the length of previous eruptions on the archipelago, the institute made the assessment.

Just like this time, the eruption was earlier followed by heavy lava flows and lasting seismic activity.

The residents could be at risk of more lava flows, toxic gases, earthquakes, volcanic ash and acid rain.

On Tuesday night, the institute noticed a strong increase in the number of smaller eruptions that hurl rocks and cinders high into the air from the La Palma volcano.

Earlier, a new fissure emerged in the erupting volcano on Spain's Canary Islands, gushing out more lava and forcing another 500 people to flee, officials said on Tuesday.

The Cumbre Vieja volcano has forced a total of 6,000 people from their homes and destroyed around 100 properties since it erupted on Sunday afternoon.

In a tweet, the emergency services said that "a new eruptive fissure has opened" and that the "population is being evacuated".

