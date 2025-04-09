At least three people were killed and three others were injured in a shooting in Spotsylvania County, Virginia on Tuesday evening, authorities said as police continue a search for a suspect using drones, and K9 police are asking people to stay indoors. As per the local report, the suspect (or suspects) is considered armed and dangerous. The shooting took place in an area near Fredericksburg.

Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) deputies received information about the shooting at 5:30 pm (local time). Till around 8:45 pm, they weren't able to locate the suspect.

A county spokesperson said that the scene will remain active until the suspect is caught.

"This is an active and fluid investigation. No suspect(s) have been apprehended at this time… We ask the public to please stay clear of the area," according to SCSO officials.

Maj. Elizabeth Scott, spokesperson for the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office, said, "There's dozens upon dozens of officers out actively looking for suspects and preserving the crime scene."

"We will be here all night until we find the suspects," she said during an evening news conference.

Identities of victims not released

The county officials confirmed that of six people of the six people found at the scene, three died on the spot and three were rushed to the hospital.

The identity and other details of the victims have not yet been released.

BREAKING in #Fredericksburg: 3 people are dead, 3 more are injured in a shooting according to @SpotsySheriff. Deputies searching woodsy area next to neighborhood where incident allegedly happened @7NewsDC pic.twitter.com/VlzQgepiYG — Lianna Golden (@LiannaGoldenTV) April 8, 2025

The Fredericksburg City Public Schools released a statement on X as it announced a two-hour delay on Wednesday.

"In light of the profound impact this incident has had on members of our school community, FCPS will operate on a two-hour delay tomorrow, Wednesday, April 9," according to the statement.

"We appreciate your understanding and support as we navigate this together," it added.

(With inputs from agencies)