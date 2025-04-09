The death toll in the disaster caused by the collapse of the roof of a Dominican Republic nightclub rose to 79 on Tuesday evening, rescuers said, further adding that rescue workers were scouring the scene and transporting the injured to hospitals. The rescue workers were still pulling out survivors from the debris nearly 12 hours after the top of the nightclub collapsed onto patrons. A retired MLB star and a renowned singer were among those who lost their lives.

"We presume that many of them are still alive, and that is why the authorities here will not give up until not a single person remains under that rubble," Méndez said.

"Our task forces are still working on search and rescue (operations) at the collapsed structure," he told reporters, also adding that the crews were searching for survivors in the rubble at the one-storey Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo.

It has been reported that at least 300 people were inside the nightclub in the capital, Santo Domingo, during a busy musical performance. Méndez also said that at least 155 people have so far been transferred to hospitals. Some local reports mentioned that there were between 500 and 1,000 people in the club.

'Too great a tragedy' as MLB star and singer died

Nelsy Cruz, the governor of the northwestern province of Montecristi and sister of seven-time Major League Baseball All-Star Nelson Cruz, was among the victims. Earlier, she had called President Luis Abinader at 12.49 am, saying she was trapped and that the roof had collapsed. As per officials said, Cruz died later at the hospital. "This is too great a tragedy," First Lady Raquel Arbaje told reporters.

A Major League Baseball star also lost his life. A 51-year-old retired MLB pitcher, Octavio Dotel, who won a World Series in 2011 with the St Louis Cardinals, died. As per local media, he was rescued alive but died of his injuries while being taken to the hospital.

Renowned Dominican merengue singer Rubby Perez, who was on stage at the popular Jet Set nightclub when the roof caved in shortly after midnight, was one of those who died.

(With inputs from agencies)