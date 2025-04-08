An auto driver in Tamil Nadu was honoured by the police department for his honesty. Nagendran found a bag containing 15 gold sovereigns that was left behind in his vehicle on Monday (Apr 7). The honesty of the 52-year-old earned him trust and a reward of Rs 1000 (approximately $12) from the police.

Advertisment

Also read: Chennai traffic police to use 'air-conditioned helmets' to beat the heat

On Sunday, the driver picked up a family from Thavittu Santhai and dropped them at Teppakulam. As they left, he saw a bag which was left behind in the vehicle which contained gold along with a mobile phone. The driver immediately started his journey to return the valuables to the family. By then, the family had alerted the police department; this would be the instant reaction of anybody who finds their bag with gold ornaments missing.

Also read: 'In loving memory of BIG raise': A giant peanut stands tall in India's Gurugram ahead of appraisal season

Advertisment

Nagendran, a resident of Kochadai, received a call from the police; he then reached the police station to return the bag. Impressed with his honesty, Madurai City Commissioner of Police, J. Loganathan rewarded him with $12.