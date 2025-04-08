The buzzword for every employee this season is 'appraisal'. Are you also among those who is constantly checking what fate has in store. The end of a financial year means a salary raise for some and a promotion for others. But how often has the promise made by your manager been fulfilled. Well, tapping into that energy, India's job search platform has decided to poke fun with their new campaign.

The company has installed a huge peanut in Gurugram's CyberHub, and next to it is a board which reads, 'In loving memory of the "big" raise you were promised'. A LinkedIn user, Chayan Garg shared a picture of the monumental peanut. He wrote, "I was walking through CyberHub this Saturday when a giant peanut caught my eye. No, seriously. A 10-foot-tall peanut."

He added, "And it wasn’t an early April Fools prank; it was a brutally honest campaign by Naukri.com. We’ve all been there, expecting a big raise, refreshing our emails constantly. And then boom, we get peanuts. Kudos to the team for pulling this campaign off so well. What do you guys think of this?"

His post garnered attention; users found it relatable. Many hopefuls are still refreshing their mailbox, waiting for a message from the HR team. This season is either joy or anxiety; I'm hoping everybody sails through.

Appreciating the campaign, Sanket Bolinjkar wrote, "Kudos to Naukri.com for this clever, insightful campaign. So relatable for so many, and the execution truly says—Think Big!"

Meanwhile, a Saheb Sahani wrote, "I hope their internal team that worked on the campaign got the 'BIG' raise that they were promised."