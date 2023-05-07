Vietnam heatwave: Nation reports record high temperatures of 43 degrees

Vietnam's northern and central regions are experiencing a heat wave, which has caused temperatures in some locations to reach 43 degrees Celsius.

Low pressure advancing from the west and the Foehn effect are the reasons for the extreme temperatures over the past three days. There have been 39 to 43 degree temperature readings in about 15 different places.

Also Read | Japan's Kishida heads to Seoul for landmark summit with Yoon

The highest temperature was 42 degrees in the northwestern Son La Province and 43 degrees in the north central Nghe An Province.

Weather stations in Hanoi have reported temperatures of 35 to 37 degrees, however actual temperatures may be 2 to 3 degrees higher.

The northwest regions and the territories from Thanh Hoa to Phu Yen will see temperatures between 37 and 41 degrees on Saturday before dipping slightly to 36 to 38 degrees on Sunday, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

Also Read | At least nine people killed in shooting at Texas mall; gunman killed by police

Media reports citing experts predicted that a looming cold front will cause temperatures in Hanoi and northern Vietnam to drop starting Sunday.

Temperatures in Hanoi are expected to range from 23 to 31 degrees on Sunday and 22 to 26 degrees on Monday, according to the U.S. weather forecasting service AccuWeather. According to meteorologists, temperatures in high-altitude regions like Sa Pa in Lao Cai Province close to the Chinese border will range from 18 to 29 degrees over the weekend before falling to 17 to 21 degrees on Monday.

Watch | World at War: How is Russia's Wagner Group sending weapons into Sudan? × On Saturday, the Central Highlands and Southern Vietnam are forecast to have high temperatures between 35 and 37 degrees. Rain in the afternoon is anticipated in the two areas from May 7 to 12.

The risk of fire and explosions may grow owing to increased electrical consumption in harsh sunshine and low air humidity of 30–50%, meteorological authorities have warned.

This month, temperatures across all of Vietnam are predicted to be 0.5 to 1.5 degrees higher than usual. Due to the impacts of El Nino, northern and central Vietnam should expect more temperatures and fewer precipitation and storms.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE