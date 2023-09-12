Video: Russian passenger plane, with 167 onboard, makes emergency landing in Siberian field

A Russian passenger Airbus A320, with a total of 170 people including 23 children made an emergency landing in a field of the Novosibirsk region on Tuesday (September 12).

The officials said that the domestic carrier Ural Airlines plane was flying from the Black Sea resort of Sochi to the Siberian city of Omsk.

The local authorities have said that one of the plane's hydraulic systems failed. At least five people were injured, and the investigators are working on the scene.

In footage released by the Russian Emergency Ministry, rescue workers and investigators were seen standing next to the aircraft after the emergency landing in a wheat field.

The footage showed that the plane was next to a forest the slides were out and people stood on the field.

Russia's aviation agency Rosaviatsia said that "at 05:44 Moscow time (0244 GMT) an unscheduled landing of a Ural Airlines A320 plane flying along the Sochi-Omsk route, was successfully carried out".

Watch this video:

Ural Airlines A320 makes emergency landing in a field near Kamenka, Novosibirsk region, Siberia. All passengers and crew evacuated safely. pic.twitter.com/MySDrPiDNi — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) September 12, 2023 ×

It further added that the landing took place "on a site selected from the air" near the village of Kamenka in Siberia's Novosibirsk region.

"All passengers are housed in the nearest village," the agency said, adding that none of them sought medical help.

Sergei Skuratov, the head of Ural Airlines, told reporters that one of the plane's hydraulic systems failed as the airliner was approaching Omsk.

The Investigative Committee, which probes serious cases, opened a criminal case into the violation of air traffic safety rules.

According to the investigators, the aircraft made the emergency landing "for a technical reason".

(With inputs from agencies)

