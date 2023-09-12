Putin calls Trump's legal battles a political witch hunt as US-Russia tensions escalate

Russian President Vladimir Putin has characterised the legal proceedings against former US President Donald Trump as a political witch hunt. He viewed these actions as a form of politically driven persecution. "It is a politically motivated persecution of one's competitor," Putin said at an economic forum in the far eastern city of Vladivostok. The charges against Trump are in connection with allegations related to election interference. Kremlin has consistently voiced its support for the former US president. During the forum, Putin expressed his perspective on the situation, stating, "As for the persecution of Trump, for us, in the current environment, it's good because it shows the rottenness of the American system."

Putin said, "And this shows who we are fighting ... As they said in Soviet times: 'The bestial face of American imperialism'."

The Russian president also indicated that he does not anticipate a change in the US foreign policy stance toward Russia, regardless of the outcome of the US presidential election next year.

He accused Washington of fueling anti-Russian sentiments among ordinary. "Current authorities have directed American society in an anti-Russian spirit," Putin said adding, "They've done it and now somehow turning this ship in the other direction will be very difficult."

Earlier, Trump said that had he remained in office, he would have pursued negotiations, potentially allowing Russia to assume control of certain Russian-speaking areas in Ukraine as a means to bring an end to the ongoing conflict. Trump contended that this would have been a worst-case scenario. He also added that Russian President Vladimir Putin would not have initiated a military offensive on Ukraine under his leadership.

During an appearance on Sean Hannity's radio show, Trump compared his approach to previous administrations, stating, "Don’t forget, under Bush they take over Georgia, under Obama they took over Crimea. And, under Biden, they are taking over everything. It looks like they are going to take over everything, the whole thing, they are going to go for the whole enchilada, they are going for everything, that’s what it looks like to me."

Trump has consistently maintained that his re-election in 2020 could have averted the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, although he has not provided concrete evidence to support this claim. Additionally, he said, if he were still in office, he could have resolved the current war in Ukraine within a single day.