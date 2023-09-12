Putin says West sending F-16s to Ukraine will 'only prolong conflict'

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday (September 12) reacted to the West's approval of sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, stating that the move would only "prolong conflict".

At an economic forum in Russia's Far East, Putin said: "They are going to deliver F-16s. Will this change anything? I don't think so. It will just prolong the conflict."

The US recently approved sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine from Denmark and the Netherlands to defend against Russian invaders as soon as pilot training is completed.

This came after Kyiv's consistent plea to provide the war-ravaged nation with F-16s to fend off Russia's aggression amid the ongoing war, which started last year on February 24.

Previously, Russia has called for the supply of these advanced jets will lead to acceleration. In July, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Moscow would regard Western F-16 fighter jets sent to Ukraine as a "nuclear" threat because of their capacity to carry atomic weapons.

The Russian president also denounced Washington for sending Kyiv controversial cluster munitions, which triggered criticism from Brussels.

He said, "Not long ago, the US administration believed that the use of cluster munitions is a war crime. Now, they themselves are supplying cluster munitions to combat areas in Ukraine."

Cluster munitions have been controversial in terms of the Russia-Ukraine war as they can disperse up to several hundred small explosive charges, which can remain unexploded in the ground. Ukraine has relied on Western weaponry to launch and lead its counteroffensive against Russian forces.

At the economic forum, Putin also said that the Russian army has added over half a million people in the last year, including both drafted and volunteer fighters, to fight in Ukraine.

Kremlin hasn't announced a second draft as the first wave of mobilisation last year triggered a wave of emigration. But Russia pursued a campaign to recruit volunteers.

"We had a partial mobilisation... We called up 300,000 people. Now, in the last six-seven months, 270,000 people have voluntarily signed contracts to serve in the Russian army," Putin said, further adding that the "process continues, with 1,000-1,500 people coming every day to sign contracts".

On being asked about whether Russia will introduce another mobilisation wave, he did not outright deny the possibility, but said that "our men, knowing what awaits them on the front, still go for this consciously and voluntarily to defend the motherland".

(With inputs from agencies)

