You scratch my back, I scratch yours: What's the new interdependent Kim-Putin dynamic?

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived in Russia on Tuesday (September 12) for a meeting with President Vladimir Putin, with a primary focus on Russia's desire to replenish ammunition reserves depleted by its conflict in Ukraine.

The meeting also highlights the deepening cooperation between the two isolated leaders, both engaged in separate confrontations with the United States.

"The North Korean objective behind this visit is to bypass certain sanctions and acquire energy and technology that they can use for advanced weapon development," Dr Jitendra Uttam, Associate Professor at the Centre for East Asian Studies, Jawaharlal University (JNU), told WION.

"This also provides North Korea with some breathing space. Following the visit of the Chinese delegation to North Korea, and now Kim's visit to Russia, it openly conveys the message that Russia and China are supporting North Korea and are looking forward to deeper ties," adds Dr Uttam.

Additionally, Kim aims to showcase improved relations with Moscow to demonstrate that North Korea is emerging from years of isolation. North Korean leaders attach significant importance to face-to-face meetings with world leaders as symbols of international significance and for domestic propaganda purposes.

Russia has been facing a shortage of war supplies due to its involvement in the Ukraine conflict. There have been suspicions that North Korea has been supplying Russia with artillery shells, rockets, and other ammunition, some of which may be Soviet-era copies.

This exchange would likely violate UN resolutions prohibiting arms trade with North Korea. However, facing international sanctions and export controls due to its Ukraine involvement, Russia has turned to sanctioned countries like North Korea and Iran for weapons procurement.

Russia and North Korea are reportedly considering the possibility of bilateral military exercises, representing North Korea's first military drills with a foreign country since the Korean War's end in 1953.

North Korea has traditionally adhered to a policy of "juche," or self-reliance, and avoided joint military exercises with foreign nations.

"However, the advent of a new axis between South Korea-US-Japan, driven by the United States to tighten security cooperation within the framework of the Indo-Pacific, could potentially prompt Kim Jong Un to break with tradition and create a new axis with Russia, China, and Iran for the first time," says Dr Uttam.

While the true extent of North Korea's and Russia's military cooperation remains uncertain, it reflects both countries' interests in demonstrating their strengthened cooperation and signalling their positions to the United States.