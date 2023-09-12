North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's Russian delegation: Who's Who?

Source: Reuters

Written By: Moohita Kaur Garg Updated: Sep 12, 2023, 02:21 PM IST

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's visit to Russia has garnered a lot of attention. Aboard his olive green train emblazoned with a gold stripe, the leader accompanied by a delegation, which includes top military commanders, arms industry officials, and diplomats, has reached Russia for a meeting with President Vladimir Putin. While the exact composition of his delegation is yet to be named by North Korea, analysts have identified key figures accompanying Kim on his trip. The North Korean leader's delegation as per experts suggests that the visit will focus on defence and security cooperation. Here's who accompanied Kim Jong Un to Russia:

Ri Pyong Chol

Amid the posse are high ranking defence leaders, including the Vice Chairman of the ruling Workers' Party's Central Military Commission and marshal of the army — North Korea's top military rank. Ri Pyong Chol (L) oversees North Korea's defence industry, including its nuclear and missile programs. He previously visited Russia with Kim's late father, Kim Jong Il, in 2011, reports Reuters.

(Photograph: AFP )

Kim Yo Jong

Kim Jong Un's sister and a powerful senior party official. She has played a significant role in supporting her brother's past summits. Reuters reports that she was seen standing beside the train in North Korea, however, it is unclear if she boarded.

(Photograph: AFP )

Marshal Pak Jong Chon

Marshal Pak Jong Chon, who is the new head of the party's military political leadership is reportedly accompanying Kim on this trip to Russia.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Defence Minister Kang Sun Nam

While the North Korean Defence Minister was not spotted in any of the released pictures, it is speculated that he is likely to have gone on the Russia visit with Kim.

(Photograph: AFP )

Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui

Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui, who is a seasoned diplomat and long-time nuclear negotiator, previously played a crucial role in Kim's summits with former US President Donald Trump. She was promoted to her current position last year.

(Photograph: AFP )

Pak Thae Song

Pak Thae Song is party secretary and chairman of a national space science and technology committee. He is reportedly also involved in a spy satellite programme.

(Photograph: AFP )

Jo Chun Ryong

Director of the Munitions Industry Department. Jo Chun Ryong also assisted Kim during recent visits to a munitions factory and missile plant. As per North Korea leadership expert Michael Madden, these delegates suggest that Kim and Putin's talks may primarily focus on defence and security cooperation. The expert who is based at Washington's Stimson Center says that they can include a possible agreement for munitions purchases led by Jo.

(Photograph: Others )

Officials handling economic affairs

Also, among the delegates are officials handling economic affairs. These officials suggest the possibility of discussions related to economic cooperation and food aid.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Possible topics of discussions

Kim's visit to Russia provides an opportunity for discussions on various aspects of bilateral relations, including defence, security, and economic cooperation. Additionally, the return of North Korean labourers to Russia, banned under UN Security Council sanctions, could be a topic of discussion between Kim and Putin, reports Reuters citing an official at Seoul's Unification Ministry, who in charge of inter-Korean affairs.

(Photograph: AFP )