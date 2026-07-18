/‘US used Iran ceasefire to prepare for renewed war’: Khamenei’s aide

The United States used the ceasefire with Iran to replenish its military capabilities while continuing diplomatic engagement, a senior adviser to Iran's supreme leader claimed on Friday (July 17), accusing Washington of preparing for another round of conflict.
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Mohsen Rezaei, a military adviser to Iran's supreme leader and a senior Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) official, told Iranian state television that the US had used the truce to restock weapons and strengthen the deployment of its warships and aerial refuelling aircraft.
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According to Rezaei, Washington simultaneously pursued negotiations with Tehran while reinforcing its military posture in the region. He also claimed that if negotiations resume, the US would seek to rewrite the existing Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) by replacing the current text with a new agreement.
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Rezaei said Iran would not accept such changes, arguing that the circumstances had shifted since the original understanding was reached.
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The adviser further alleged that the United States had linked the release of $12 billion in Iranian assets to conditions requiring the funds to be issued as loans and used exclusively to purchase goods and food from American companies. The US has not publicly responded to Rezaei's latest claims, and his allegations could not be independently verified.