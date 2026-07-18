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‘US used Iran ceasefire to prepare for renewed war’: Khamenei’s aide

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Jul 18, 2026, 03:07 IST | Updated: Jul 18, 2026, 03:10 IST
‘US used Iran ceasefire to prepare for renewed war’: Khamenei’s aide

US President Donald Trump arrives to address the nation from the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC on July 16, 2026. Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

A senior adviser to Iran’s supreme leader accused the US of using a ceasefire to restock weapons, reinforce its military posture, and attach unfair conditions to frozen assets.

The United States used the ceasefire with Iran to replenish its military capabilities while continuing diplomatic engagement, a senior adviser to Iran's supreme leader claimed on Friday (July 17), accusing Washington of preparing for another round of conflict.

Also read: ‘If US attacks continue…’: Khamenei's adviser issued stark warning for Trump, threatens 'full-scale offensive'

Mohsen Rezaei, a military adviser to Iran's supreme leader and a senior Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) official, told Iranian state television that the US had used the truce to restock weapons and strengthen the deployment of its warships and aerial refuelling aircraft.

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Also read: ‘US, Israel have no right to be in the region’: Iran warns regional infrastructure could be targeted if its own is attacked

According to Rezaei, Washington simultaneously pursued negotiations with Tehran while reinforcing its military posture in the region. He also claimed that if negotiations resume, the US would seek to rewrite the existing Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) by replacing the current text with a new agreement.

Also read: ‘Our military always acts in good faith’: Trump denies US role in Minab school attack, WH defends him

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Rezaei said Iran would not accept such changes, arguing that the circumstances had shifted since the original understanding was reached.

Also read: ‘We’re going to knock out all their power plants’: Trump warns Iran of bigger strikes if Tehran doesn’t agree for negotiation

The adviser further alleged that the United States had linked the release of $12 billion in Iranian assets to conditions requiring the funds to be issued as loans and used exclusively to purchase goods and food from American companies. The US has not publicly responded to Rezaei's latest claims, and his allegations could not be independently verified.

Also read: 'We will continue to aggressively follow the money': US freezes over $130mn in Iran-linked crypto wallets

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Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

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Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

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