US: Two killed, one critical in shooting at park in Seattle’s Capitol Hill, manhunt on for suspect

In another shooting incident in the United States, police said that at least two people were confirmed dead at Cal Anderson Park in Seattle late Saturday. The officials further said that another person has been transferred to a hospital in critical condition.

As quoted by The Seattle Times, Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz said at a news conference that one person died at the scene at Cal Anderson Park shortly after midnight on Sunday and the second died at Harborview Medical Center while the third one was also taken to Harborview with life-threatening injuries.

The shooting incident took place in the heart of Seattle's nightlife area, as people packed the neighbourhood's clubs and restaurants on one of the year's first balmy evenings.

As quoted, Diaz said: "We have a lot of people out here who are trying to enjoy their night and then this is what happens. People are too quick to pick up a gun."

In a tweet, the Seattle Police Department officials said that at about 10:30pm (local time) they were investigating a shooting at Capitol Hill park.

As per the statement, officials arrived on the scene to find three people with gunshot injuries. Two killed in Cal Anderson shooting:https://t.co/aLuBwvajKL https://t.co/6kE5MLKhuk — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) April 30, 2023 × Police said, "Despite lifesaving efforts by police and Seattle Fire, one man was pronounced dead at the scene. Medics transported the two other victims to Harborview Medical Center where one man later died, while the other remains in critical condition."

The official further noted that they were searching for another man "who was involved but left the scene before officers arrived."

According to Seattle crime data, Saturday's shooting is at least the eighth to occur on Capitol Hill in 2023.





