US to target 52 Iranian sites if Americans are attacked: Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump warned Iran on Saturday that the United is targetting 52 sites in Iran and asserted of hitting them "very fast and very hard" if threats to the US are not stopped.

Taking to Twitter, Trump said Iran is talking very boldly about targetting "US assets" after the killing of top commander Qasem Soleimani.

He added that 52 represents the number of US hostages taken by Iran many years ago.

The threat by the US President comes after two mortar rounds hit an area near the US embassy in Baghdad on Saturday, in apparent retaliation after the killing of Soleimani.

After the mortar attack, almost simultaneously, two rockets also were fired aiming the Al-Balad airbase where American troops are deployed. However, the US and Iraqi military confirmed that there were no casualties.

Soleimani, a much-revered figure in Iran and nearby region, was the leader of Quds Force of Iran's Revolutionary Guards' and was killed in a drone strike by the US at Baghdad international airport. The strike killed 10 people including Iraqi paramilitary chief Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

Yesterday, thousands of people in Iran chanted "Death to America" and called for "revenge" in the funeral procession in honour of late commander.

Pro-Iranian groups in Iran are threatening of targetting US installations across Iraq with missiles and warnings to Iraqi troops, part of great anger against the killing of Soleimani.

Earlier Iranian Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei also called for "severe revenge" and vowed that "God willing, his work and his path will not be stopped".