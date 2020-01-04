Chants of 'Death to America' as Iraqis mourn death of Iranian commander Soleimani

Sentiments of sadness, revenge were seen on the streets of the Iraqi capital Baghdad as they bid adieu to Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani who was killed on Friday in US drone attack.

Soleimani, the leader of Quds Force of Iran's Revolutionary Guards', was a much-revered figure in the region. He was killed yesterday along with nine others in a pre-dawn attack on Baghdad international airport, including Iraqi paramilitary chief Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

Also read: Qasem Soleimani's killing: What options does Iran have to avenge top commander's assassination

Iraqi political leaders, including caretaker Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi and clerics, attended the mass procession to honour the slain commander.

The coffins were first brought to Shiite shrine in northern Baghdad. The mourners chanted "Death to America!" and called for "revenge".

The mourners were dressed in black clothes and carried portraits of Iranian and Iraqi leaders.

Also read: Soleimani killing: US reaches out to allies, Pompeo says Europeans aren't being 'helpful'

The crowd went near the Green Zone, the high-security district which includes government offices and foreign embassies, including America's.

The remains will be taken to Shiite holy city of Najaf before reaching Iran, which has declared three days of mourning.

Earlier most of the countries asked all parties to act with restraint even though, the drone strike was praised by US-ally Israel.

"This is a moment in which leaders must exercise maximum restraint. The world cannot afford another war in the Gulf," UN chief said.

The Iraqi prime minister also said that US action would "spark a devastating war".

However, Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei threatened "severe revenge" for the US-action, and vowed that "God willing, his work and his path will not be stopped".

The US, on the other hand, is approaching allies of Middle East and elsewhere to gather support. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, said that he Europeans were not as "helpful" as they could be after the drone strike.

