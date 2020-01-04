Soleimani killing: US reaches out to allies, Pompeo says Europeans aren't being 'helpful'

After the US drone strike that killed Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani and Iraqi paramilitary chief Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis on Friday, Washington is disappointed with European reaction as it is reaching out to its allies around the world in order to gain support.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is spearheading the campaign and called officials worldwide over the support of the strikes that was praised by US President Donald Trump and US-ally Israel. However, most of the countries have warned that the latest strike would trigger regional tensions.

"I spent the last day and a half, two days, talking to partners in the region, sharing with them what we were doing, why we were doing it, seeking their assistance. They've all been fantastic," the secretary of state said in an interview with Fox News.

"Frankly, the Europeans haven't been as helpful as I wish that they could be," he said. Pompeo also said that talks with US-allies, other than the ones in Middle East, were not "quite as good".

Following the killing, EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell called on all involved parties "to exercise maximum restraint and show responsibility in this crucial moment."

French President Emmanuel Macron urged those involved to act with "restraint" and British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab called for de-escalation.

"The Brits, the French, the Germans all need to understand that what we did, what the Americans did, saved lives in Europe as well," Pompeo said.

Pompeo's twitter timeline was filled with the calls from leaders across the world.

The leaders with whom Pompeo talked include Iraqi President Barham Salih and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

Interestingly, the US Secretary of State reached out to senior government officials of most of the countries, but in Pakistan's case, Pompeo called upon Army Chief Qamar Bajwa.

