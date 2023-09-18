US: States issue alert over West Nile virus after New York City reports death

Several states of the United States issued an alert after one person was killed and 16 others were infected by West Nile virus which has spread massively in New York City.



The virus has spread at an increasing pace in the five boroughs of the Big Apple, known as Brooklyn, Queens, Staten Island, Bronx and Manhattan.



According to state officials, the officials identified more mosquito pools infected with the virus this year in comparison to the five-year average.



As of Friday, 16 cases of West Nile virus were reported across the five boroughs, as the maximum number of cases were found in Queens, reported the Health Department of the city.

On Friday (September 15), the first death was reported by the officials because of the virus in Bergen County, New Jersey.



Out of the eight cases of West Nile virus so far reported in the states, six people were hospitalised, stated the New Jersey Health Department.



In 2022, the officials reported 20 cases of the virus in New Jersey, out of which four proved to be fatal.



On the other hand, New York City reported 46 cases last year, out of which two became fatal. Fortunately, no cases of the virus have been reported so far in New York.

What causes West Nile virus and how to protect oneself?

As per the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, the West Nile virus has become the primary cause for the spread of mosquito-borne disease in the US, as most of the cases were reported during the summer and fall.



As per data, roughly one in five people developed symptoms after they were infected with the virus. Additionally, one in around 150 people develop symptoms of severe illness like fever, muscle weakness, headache, altered mental status and paralysis.

The virus which originated in 1937 got its name from Uganda's West Nile district where it was first found and isolated. The virus is usually spread by mosquitoes which become infected after feeding on infected birds that are often carrier of the disease.



The virus is related genetically to the Japanese encephalitis family of viruses. Till now, no human vaccine has been invented for the virus. As per the health officials, people have to avoid mosquito bites to protect themselves from the virus.



Also, the population of mosquitoes can be reduced by preventing stagnant pools of water in swimming pools, gutters and buckets.

