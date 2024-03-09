US Senate approves initial funding package to avert government shutdown

The Senate has approved a six-bill package to finance various federal government sectors until September, narrowly averting a partial shutdown.

The upper chamber voted 75 to 22, delivering the bill to President Biden's desk just before the midnight deadline, with his expected signature on Saturday (March 9).

Republicans' insistence on amendment votes related to immigration and other measures slowed down the bill's progress, risking a final vote on Saturday after funding expiration.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer highlighted the bipartisan effort and emphasised the positive impact on essential programs, expressing optimism about completing the remaining appropriation bills by March 22.

The House passed the package earlier in the week, relying on Democratic support to secure approval. Conservatives remained steadfast in opposing funding extensions that lacked preferred spending cuts and policy riders.

In a statement from the White House, the Office of Management and Budget confirmed the cessation of shutdown preparations, anticipating the bill's prompt signing by the President. The legislation covers agriculture, energy, environment, housing, transportation, veterans, and the Justice Department until the fiscal year's end on September 30.

Congress has until March 22 to pass the remaining six spending bills, including funding for Defense, State, and Homeland Security, which may prove more contentious. Successfully navigating this hurdle would resolve a recurring spending conflict, allowing Congress to focus on next year's appropriations bills.

Connecticut Rep. Rosa DeLauro, the top Democrat on the House Appropriations Committee, expressed confidence in meeting the March 22 deadline, noting that the bills are progressing at various stages.

The current package includes cuts to several agencies, with Democrats securing victories in areas such as abortion access, infrastructure investments, veteran programs, and full funding for the WIC nutrition program for low-income women, infants, and children.