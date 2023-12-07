US Senate Republican block Ukraine, Israel aid bill over immigration row

Senate Republicans on Wednesday (Dec 6) blocked the White House's request for $106 billion in emergency aid for Ukraine as well as Israel as the conservatives showed resistance to the debarment of immigration reforms they had demanded as part of the package.

The vote was 49 in favour to 51 against, which left the $110.5 billion measure short of the 60 votes needed in the 100-member Senate to pave the way to start debate, endangering President Joe Biden's push to provide new aid before the end of this year.

The package would provide approximately $60 billion in security assistance for Ukraine, along with funds for humanitarian and economic aid for the government in Kyiv.

It would also include $14 billion for Israel as it battles Hamas in Gaza.

A Democrat, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, also voted for a "no" stating that he could introduce the measure again in the future.

Schumer, post the voting, also underlined the risk if Ukraine fails to succeed, saying that it was a "serious moment that will have lasting consequences for the 21st century," risking the decline of Western democracy.

Republicans stated that it was extremely important in order to make their case for tighter immigration policies and control of the southern border.

"Today’s vote is what it takes for the Democratic leader to recognize that Senate Republicans mean what we say," Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said in a floor speech earlier on Wednesday. "Then let’s vote. And then let's finally start meeting America's national security priorities, including right here at home."

'Do not let Putin win,' says Biden

Earlier in the day, United States President Joe Biden pleaded with the Republicans for more funds in military aid for Ukraine stating that if Russia succeeds in its invasion of Ukraine, Moscow would attain the position of attacking NATO allies and there is a possibility that it could draw US troops into a war.

"If Putin takes Ukraine, he won’t stop there," Biden said. Putin will attack a NATO ally, he predicted, and then "we’ll have something that we don't seek and that we don't have today: American troops fighting Russian troops," Biden said.

“We can’t let Putin win,” he said.