US school shooting: In 3 days, over $2.5 mn raised in donations for four children left without parents

After mom was killed in Texas elementary school shooting and father died of a heart attack a few days later, donations are pouring in for the bereaved family of four children, who are now left without parents. Till now, more than $2.5 million has been raised through a GoFundMe page.

The mother of these children, Irma Garcia, was a teacher at Robb Elementary School, Uvalde, Texas. She died trying to protect her students in the shooting on Tuesday. Her husband of nearly 25 years, Joe Garcia, died of a heart attack on Thursday, the family announced. The couple reportedly had four children, who are in the age group of 12 to 23 years, as per the Washington Post.

Since the shooting, several GoFundMe accounts have started. The original goal of page for Garcia’s family was $10,000. In just three days, more than 46,000 donations have come in.

In an update at the GoFundMe campaign page for the Garcia family on Sunday morning, Debra Austin, a woman, who claims to be Irma Garcia’s cousin, posted, “I would like to thank all the donors worldwide that have contributed to these wonderful kids. The prayers and love and support you have sent are so very much appreciated and needed as they continue their journey through life without their mother and father.”

“Joe and Irma were amazing people and two of the most loving parents we as a family have ever known. They were so proud of all their kids. They are loved and missed beyond what words can explain. Thank you again from the entire family,” Austin wrote.

