US President's son Hunter Biden faces new criminal charges in federal tax case

The Department of Justice filed fresh criminal charges against US President Joe Biden's son, Hunter, on Thursday (Dec 7), which condemned him for not paying $1.4 million in taxes rather than spending money on a lavish lifestyle

As per an indictment filed in US District Court in Central California, Hunter was charged with three felony and six misdemeanour tax offences.

If convicted, he would face up to 17 years in prison. The Justice Department said its probe into Hunter is ongoing.

"The Defendant engaged in a four-year scheme to not pay at least $1.4 million in self-assessed federal taxes he owed for tax years 2016 through 2019," the indictment read.

It added that Biden had "spent millions of dollars on an extravagant lifestyle rather than paying his tax bills."