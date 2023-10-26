US President Biden urges Israel to follow ‘laws of war’, protect civilians in Gaza

United States President Joe Biden, on Wednesday (Oct 26) said that while Israel has a right to defend itself, he called on Tel Aviv to follow “laws of war” and do everything to protect civilians. This comes amid mounting international pressure for a ceasefire in the region, the calls for which the US president has previously rejected saying that would not happen until all the hostages being held in Gaza are released.

The Palestinian militant group launched a surprise attack against Israel on October 7 which, as per Israeli officials, killed more than 1,400 people, while more than 200 others were taken as hostages by Hamas.

Israel, in turn, has launched air strikes against Gaza which, according to the Hamas-run health ministry, has killed more than 6,500 Palestinians. Jerusalem is also planning a ground invasion of the besieged Gaza Strip.

Biden on Israel’s right to defend itself

“Israel has a right, and I would add responsibility, to respond to the slaughter of its people,” the US president told reporters at the White House during a joint press conference with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese who is in the midst of a visit to Washington.

He also went on to accuse Hamas which has been ruling Gaza of “hiding behind” Palestinian civilians amid Israeli strikes but also called on Israel to follow “laws of war.”

“Israel has to do everything in its power, as difficult as it is, to protect innocent civilians. It’s difficult,” said the US president.

Biden also called for an end to Israeli settler attacks on Palestinians in the occupied West Bank saying that it is “pouring gasoline on the fire.” He added, “They’re attacking Palestinians in places that they’re entitled to be.”

US president doubts Gaza death toll, calls for two-state solution

Biden also cast doubt on civilian casualty figures released by the Hamas-run Palestinian health ministry. “I have no notion that the Palestinians are telling the truth about how many people are killed. I’m sure innocents have been killed, and it’s a price of waging war.”

He added, “But I have no confidence in the number that the Palestinians are using.” He also denied reports that he “demanded” that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delay Israel’s ground invasion of Gaza.

“What I have indicated to him is that if that’s possible to get these folks out safely, that’s what he should do. It’s their decision,” said Biden, adding “I did not demand it. I put it out to him, if it’s real, it should be done.”

Speaking about what happens once the current crisis is over, the US president said that “there has to be a vision of what comes next” in the region and it should include a two-state solution for Israel and the Palestinians.

“Israelis and Palestinians equally deserve to live side by side in safety, dignity and in peace,” said Biden.

(With inputs from agencies)

