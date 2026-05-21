/US preparing for conflict with Cuba? American intelligence analysing prospects of Cuba retaliation if military action initiated: Report

The US Southern Command which oversees US military action in the Caribbean and Latin America, on Wednesday (May 20) said that the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier and its strike group have arrived in the Caribbean as Washington continues to put pressure on the island's communist leadership.

This comes after Washington imposed an effective oil blockade on the Caribbean nation and reports of Cuba acquiring drones capable of attacking the US mainland came to light.

In fact, the US intelligence community has been pondering over how Cuba might respond if American took up any military action against the country, according to a CBS report.

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Two US officials who had knowledge of the matter spoke to CBS on condition of anonymity and said "Work on developing military options for President Trump has begun."

They also said, "US military planners frequently incorporate such analysis into developing options for a president to consider."

The detail of US preparing for any retaliation from Cuba if it is attacked is not clear, but the process is ongoing as tensions between Havana and Washington rise.

Cuba warns US of "bloodbath"

Cuba’s leadership warned on Monday (May 18) that a US attack would trigger a ‘bloodbath’, as tensions with the United States escalated sharply following new sanctions targeting Havana’s intelligence apparatus and senior officials. President Miguel Diaz-Canel said Cuba would defend itself after a report by Axios alleged the country had acquired more than 300 military drones from Russia and Iran and was considering potential strikes on US targets.

Taking to X Diaz-Canel warned “Cuba poses no threat” to the United States or any other country, but an attack would “trigger a bloodbath with incalculable consequences.”