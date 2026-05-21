/Canada PM Mark Carney mocks Donald Trump over teleprompter glitch, jokes about ‘conspiracy theory’

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney mocked the US President Donald Trump on Wednesday, after experiencing his own teleprompter issue during his speech. Carney was at an event for the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade on Wednesday. Instead of letting the malfunction disrupt his speech, he took it sportingly and made a thinly veiled reference to the US President. Carney recalled Trump's teleprompter issue at the New York Headquarters of the United Nations.

"Happens, it happens," Carney said while laughing. “I'm not going to go into the - I'm not going to say who I - you know what, there's a teleprompter joke I could tell about a conspiracy theory, but I think I, it's probably not”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

What is Carney's conspiracy theory joke?

Carney's remarks referred to Trump's mishaps last September at the United Nations (UN) headquarters. During his visit, Trump faced troubles with the escalator, audio problems, and the teleprompter. Trump complained, saying that “bad” features are all he got from the international organisation.

“I don’t mind making this speech without a teleprompter, because the teleprompter is not working,” Trump said previously. “I feel very happy to be up here with you, nevertheless, and that way you speak more from the heart.” He added, “I can only say that whoever is operating this teleprompter is in big trouble.”

He later lashed out on Truth Social. He claimed the malfunctioning equipment was a "REAL DISGRACE" and "three very sinister events," ultimately calling on the UN to investigate the incidents as a case of "triple sabotage"

“A REAL DISGRACE took place at the United Nations yesterday — Not one, not two, but three very sinister events!” wrote Trump in Truth Social. Earlier this year at the World Economic Forum, Carney directly confronted "bullies and hegemons", after which Trump warned Canada should be grateful to the US, after which Carney left the forum without meeting him.