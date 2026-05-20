Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has warned that any resumption in the war now will have repercussions that extend beyond the region. This comes as a response to US President Donald Trump's threat that strikes could resume within days. In an official statement released on Wednesday, IRGC warned that despite recent attacks carried out by the “two of the most expensive armies in the world” Iran has yet to use its complete strategic capacity.

"Although they attacked us with the full capabilities of two of the most expensive armies in the world, we did not deploy all the capacities of the Islamic Revolution against them," the IRGC said in a statement as reported by the Tasnim News Agency.

IRGC said that if the US and Israel do not contemplate their strategic mistakes, then the regional war will spill into extra-regional conflict. The IRGC threatened to deliver crushing blows in a completely unexpected location. Iran still holds much of the strategic advantage; it is yet to unleash its next strategic weapon, the Bab-el-Mandeb (Gate of Tears), which could further cripple the global energy supply. Further, both the strategic chokepoints host some of the most important clusters of subsea cable networks vital to the functioning of the digital ecosystem.

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"We are men of war. You will witness our strength on the battlefield, not in hollow statements or virtual pages," added the IRGC.

Araghchi warns of 'more surprises' if war resumes

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said that Tehran has gained military knowledge from previous conflicts, and a return to war will have more surprises.

"Months after the initiation of the war on Iran, the US Congress acknowledged the loss of dozens of aircraft worth billions. Our powerful Armed Forces are confirmed as 1st to strike down a touted F-35. With lessons learned and knowledge we gained, return to war will feature many more surprises," wrote Araghchi in X.

These warnings came as US President Donald Trump left the door open for further attack, suggesting that he called off an attack as negotiations were going on. “I hope we don’t have to do the war, but we may have to give them another big hit,” said Trump, suggesting that a decision could come with “two or three days – maybe Friday, Saturday, Sunday, or early next week”.