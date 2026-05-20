/F-35, F-15, MQ-9 drones, tankers, AWACS: US congress estimates 42 aircrafts lost since the start of US-Iran war

The US Congressional Research Service has compiled a report which suggests the US has lost 42 fixed-wing or rotary-wing aircraft during Operation Epic Fury. The report compiles news reports and statements by DOD and US Central Command, under the direction of Congress.
The US CENTCOM has confirmed that four F-15E Strike Eagles were struck during Operation Epic Fury; three of them were shot down and destroyed by reportedly by friendly fire over Kuwait on March 2. While the fourth one was destroyed during combat operations over Iran on April 5.
An Air Force F-35A fighter was forced to conduct an emergency landing at a US air base on March 19, according to the US Defence magazine Air and Space Forces. It sustained damage from the Iranian Air Defence System. No further report surfaced on the extent of the damage.
In an April 6, 2026, news conference, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Air Force General Dan Caine stated that on April 3, enemy fire struck one A-10 that subsequently crashed and was destroyed during search-and-rescue operations; the pilot ejected and was recovered safely.
Since the start of the US-Israeli operation, seven KC-135 Stratotankers refuelling aircraft were destroyed. On March 12, US CENTCOM said that two KC-135 Stratotankers were shot down in friendly fire, one crashed over Iraq, killing six US service personnel, and the other one landed in an undisclosed location. Subsequently, there were news reports from the WSJ and Iranian media that five KC-135s were damaged in an Iranian strike while on the ground at Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia.
On March 28, a WSJ report confirmed that the Iranian missile and drone strike at the Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia, resulted in damage to one E-3 Sentry AWACS.
Two MC-130J Commando II choppers were damaged in a rescue mission in Iran involving the rescue operation of the F-15E pilot on April 5.
One HH-60W Jolly Green II chopper was damaged in a similar search and rescue operation of the F-15E pilot on April 6, said General Caine in a press conference.
According to a CBS News report, which cites anonymous official sources, the US Department of Defence has lost 24 MQ-9 Reaper drones, a loss of about $720 million since the start of Operation Epic Fury.
A news report by The War Zone, the US Navy has confirmed that it has lost one MQ-4C Triton surveillance drone on April 9, however, the circumstances of the loss remain unknown, the officials reportedly described it as a mishap.