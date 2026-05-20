/F-35, F-15, MQ-9 drones, tankers, AWACS: US congress estimates 42 aircrafts lost since the start of US-Iran war

Since the start of the US-Israeli operation, seven KC-135 Stratotankers refuelling aircraft were destroyed. On March 12, US CENTCOM said that two KC-135 Stratotankers were shot down in friendly fire, one crashed over Iraq, killing six US service personnel, and the other one landed in an undisclosed location. Subsequently, there were news reports from the WSJ and Iranian media that five KC-135s were damaged in an Iranian strike while on the ground at Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia.