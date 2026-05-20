/Su-57 Felon goes dual-seat: Russia tests stealth jet designed for drone warfare

Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation has started flight tests of the two-seat Su-57D stealth fighter, reportedly designed for crewed-uncrewed combat operations and drone control missions.
United Aircraft Corporation, a part of the state-owned Rostec State Corporation, has begun flight tests of the Su-57D, a two-seat multirole fifth-generation fighter. The Sukhoi Su-57 Felon is Russia’s most modern and capable fighter jet. The image first appeared on the Fighterbomber Telegram channel with close ties to the Russian aerospace. The aircraft was first flown by Sergei Bogdan, Sukhoi Design Bureau Chief Pilot and Hero of Russia.
"Flight tests of the Su-57 fifth-generation two-seat fighter prototype have begun. This aircraft, developed proactively by our aircraft manufacturers, will not only boast unique combat capabilities but also the capabilities of a combat trainer and combat control aircraft," noted First Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Denis Manturov.
The most significant new development for the Sukhoi Su-57 "Felon" is the redesigned forward fuselage, with an elongated cockpit canopy where the rear seat is positioned significantly higher than the front seat, giving a clear view. The concept dates back to the end of the Soviet era when the Su-30 was first drafted. Russian officials are framing it as a command and control centre for "network-oriented operations of mixed groups (crewed-uncrewed) of aircraft.” The second crew member may eventually direct formations of Sukhoi S-70 Okhotnik-B UAVs. Russian press reports that UAC patented a “multifunctional two-seat low-observable tactical aircraft”. The Izdeliye 177 engine, developed by the United Engine Corporation, delivers roughly 35,000 pounds of afterburner thrust, capable of a greater range at lower fuel.
The Russian development would parallel China’s work on a two-seat version of the stealthy J-20. China's Chengdu J-20S was the very first. It made its public debut and initial flight testing rounds in late 2021. In comparison, the United States has never developed a two-seater for their fifth-generation fighter jets, F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning II
This version is intriguing as a similar export focused version customised Su- 57 was once intended to be created for the Indian Air Force. It was later abandoned. The very concept India once sought from Russia, which did not materialise due to disagreements over technology transfer, performance concerns, and design priorities, is being tested now. India has since shifted to the French fighter jet Rafale. But there is no clear indication whether it is for specifically Russian use or export-focused.