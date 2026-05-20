/Su-57 Felon goes dual-seat: Russia tests stealth jet designed for drone warfare

United Aircraft Corporation, a part of the state-owned Rostec State Corporation, has begun flight tests of the Su-57D, a two-seat multirole fifth-generation fighter. The Sukhoi Su-57 Felon is Russia’s most modern and capable fighter jet. The image first appeared on the Fighterbomber Telegram channel with close ties to the Russian aerospace. The aircraft was first flown by Sergei Bogdan, Sukhoi Design Bureau Chief Pilot and Hero of Russia.

"Flight tests of the Su-57 fifth-generation two-seat fighter prototype have begun. This aircraft, developed proactively by our aircraft manufacturers, will not only boast unique combat capabilities but also the capabilities of a combat trainer and combat control aircraft," noted First Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Denis Manturov.