Some of the bizarre operations of the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) have remained hidden for decades to protect national security. However, after years of keeping it inside the books, it is now open to American citizens, as they learn about Russian alien encounters and mind control experiments by the US agency.

Advertisment

The revealed John F. Kennedy assassination files, which are in tens of thousands of pages, are now out and bring out the CIA's secret missions.

The files have disclosed the agency's role in creating fake porn tapes of world leaders, 'demon dolls' of Osama Bin Laden and even attempting to develop remote control dogs, according to a New York Post.

Also read: JFK Files: CIA and FBI hid information, clashed over 'assassin Oswald', historian says

Advertisment

'Demon doll' of Osama Bin Laden

To minimise the influence of Al Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden by frightening them, the CIA made a plan to distribute demonic toys of Laden to children in the Middle East.

The Laden's figurine was supposed to be made with a face that peeled off in the sun to reveal a devil.

Advertisment

Donald Levine, the creator of G.I. Joe, was commissioned to design three prototypes in 2005 as part of the spy agency’s plan to smoke out the terrorists behind the 9/11 attacks.

After being kept in the sun, the face of one of the prototypes would peel off to reveal a "demon-like visage with red skin, green eyes, and black markings".

“The action figure idea was proposed and rejected by the CIA before it got past the prototype stage."

“To our knowledge, there were only three individual action figures ever created and these were merely to show what a final product might look like,” a CIA spokesperson said in a statement when the plan was revealed in 2014 in declassified documents.

WATCH | Who killed JFK? A question that divides Republicans and Democrats

Fake sex tapes

From 1945 till the 1970s, the CIA ran covert operations targeting world leaders, who were considered a threat to the US.

Those foreign leaders included Cuba’s Fidel Castro, Congo’s Patrice Lumumba, Dominican dictator Rafael Trujillo and President Ngo Dinh Diem of South Vietnam.

For them, lethal viruses, explosive cigars and other spy-thriller-type tactics were used.

Indonesian President Achmed Sukarno accused the US of trying to destroy him for his sympathy towards communism. The agency produced a pornographic film called “Happy Days” to show Sukarno having sexual encounters with a woman but the person in the film was actually an American ‘performer’ in a mask.

The CIA's plan was to circulate the film and claimed that it had been secretly made by the KGB during Sukarno's visit to the Soviet Union.

WATCH | NBC accused of hiding key evidence in JFK assassination probe

Cold war condoms

In the 1950s, the CIA co-funded an operation to drop millions of anti-Communist pamphlets from balloons flying over Soviet-controlled Europe.

But later, one CIA agent came up with another plan and suggested to also having packets of extra-large condoms, labelled only “small” or “medium”, dropped on Communist nations.

This strategy was to bring down the morale of male citizens, making them feel physically inferior to their well-endowed Western counterparts. However, the plan was never executed.

Also read: JFK Files fallout: Social Security numbers leaked. 'There are dangerous nuts out there...'

Remote-controlled dogs

The documents also revealed that the CIA created remote-controlled dogs by operating on their brains in a 1963 mind-control experiment.

In 1965, CIA researchers implanted devices into the skulls of six dogs and used remote controls to steer them like drones across fields, according to a New York Post report.

“The specific aim of the research program was to examine the feasibility of controlling the behaviour of a dog, in an open field, by means of remotely stimulated electrical stimulation of the brain,” the documents reveal.