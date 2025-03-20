The JFK Files were released by the Trump administration on Tuesday (March 18) and with it were leaked the Social Security number numbers of several American citizens. Reports suggest that the unredacted files contain the data of dozens of congressional employees from the late 1970s.

Several experts had raised concerns about releasing the remaining JFK files saying that it puts the private data of several people who are still alive at risk of being exposed. This seems to have been the case since the Social Security numbers and other private data of more than 200 former congressional staffers are now out. The earlier releases of the JFK Files had kept a lot of information secret citing national security concerns.

However, now these details are out and people are not happy about them.

Former Trump campaign lawyer Joseph diGenova is one of those whose information has been leaked. "It's absolutely outrageous. It's sloppy, unprofessional," the 80-year-old told The Washington Post. "It not only means identity theft, but I've had threats against me," said diGenova. He said that in the past he had to "report real threats against me to the FBI. There are dangerous nuts out there."

William A. Harnage, a 71-year-old former staffer is enraged at his details being a part of the released files. “I consider it almost criminal,” Harnage told the New York Times. “It is not good,” he said about the leak, adding that he was strongly opposed to President Trump. “But it is probably not the worst that they’re doing.”

Judy K. Barga, speaking to The Times, said she was surprised to learn that her details were released as part of the JFK files. “I don’t have any idea of what in the world I could possibly do,” she said.

However, the 80-year-old has no issues with the Trump administration, but agreed that the leak was “not good for anybody.” “I am very happy with our current administration."

JFK Files released information on CIA

President Donald Trump had passed an executive order for the release of the complete files on JFK's assassination. Details about the Central Investigation Agency (CIA) running a so-called 'Black Ops and Assassination Programs' at one point were part of the papers.

Under a programme called Project ZRRIFLE, the CIA ran secret operations that included assassinations. Shirion Collective, a surveillance network, revealed details of the project citing the JFK Files, saying these operations were active during JFK’s presidency.

When JFK Jr called Joe Biden a traitor

John Fitzgerald Kennedy Jr, or JFK Jr, the son of 35th US President John F Kennedy, once called former president Joe Biden a "traitor", according to the JFK Files.

It mentions a letter by JFK Jr. where he wrote, "Dear Sen. Biden: You are a traitor..."

The document reads, "Accompanying handwritten /hand printed letter dated 8/26/94, beginning 'Dear Sen. Biden: You are a traitor...' and bearing the signature 'John F. Kennedy Jr'."