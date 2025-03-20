The newly released JFK Files have created a lot of noise even though experts did not initially believe that the fresh trove of documents would reveal anything that hasn't been known till now. People are hoping to know more about 35th US President John F Kennedy's assassination following the latest release.

Despite what others are saying, according to FBI expert and Dallas-based historian Farris Rookstool III, the papers have exposed intelligence failures that led to the tragic incident on 22 November 1963. A probe revealed that Lee Harvey Oswald, a Marine veteran and self-described Marxist, was the one who pulled the trigger.

Rookstool says that an analysis of the 80,000 documents shows that US intelligence agencies were not on the same page on several things. At the time, the CIA was believed to be at loggerheads with the Kennedy administration. He further said that the FBI and the CIA discussed efforts to hide certain information from the inquiries that followed to probe Kennedy's assassination, according to CBS News.

The fresh documents show that even though Oswald's movements were under the scanner, the CIA and FBI disagreed on the threat he posed.

The documents also show that key intelligence reports weren't shared with the Warren Commission, a body set up to investigate the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, Rookstool said.

Why were Oswald's movements ignored?

Rookstool said that the FBI failed to note Oswald's foreign connections, according to the publication. Pointing to the information available in the JFK Files, Rookstool said that they clearly show that Oswald visited the Soviet and Cuban embassies in Mexico City before the assassination.

They also missed out on circling in on Oswald's movements and his communications with some foreign entities. Rookstool further says that the papers point to the fact that there were numerous cover-ups following the assassination, making the killing a controversial topic with several people having different views to date.

What Americans think about Kennedy's assassination

Notably, many Americans still think that Oswald did not act alone. However, he was the only one found guilty of the assassination.

"While these documents do not offer a definitive 'smoking gun,' they clarify longstanding questions about Oswald's activities, intelligence failures, and the broader geopolitical context of the assassination," Rookstool wrote in a statement.

"While these documents do not conclusively prove a conspiracy, they highlight intelligence failures, bureaucratic missteps, and the continued complexity surrounding JFK's assassination," he added.

Many Americans still believe that something bigger was going on behind the scenes that has not been revealed.