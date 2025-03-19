JFK Assassination Files reveal CIA secret bases: Skeletons from history are tumbling out from the unsealed documents on the assassination of former US president John F Kennedy. The more than 80,000 pages unsealed under orders from US President Donald Trump have thrown sharp light on the undercover activities of Central Intelligence Agency, including the use of figures from organised crime and drug trade for spying, and several 'black ops' and assassination plots. One page from the trove particularly stands out: the CIA secret bases in various cities across the world.

Is New Delhi in the list?

Yes, if a page from the declassified documents shared by the Russian state media outlet RT is to be believed.

The Indian national capital is listed under a page titled 'Field Distribution'. Not just Delhi, but the east Indian city of Kolkata, known at the time as Calcutta, is also mentioned.

The two Indian cities are listed along with some others in Europe, Middle East and South Asia, with a subtitle 'NE Division'.

The other cities are: Athens (in Greece), Beirut (Lebanon), Colombo (Sri Lanka), Rawalpindi (Pakistan), Ankara and Istanbul (both in Turkey) and Tehran (Iran).

It is interesting to note that Rawalpindi is known to be the military headquarters city of Pakistan.

Which other cities did CIA have the bases?

From the declassified page, it appears CIA used to have a vast network of bases, practically spanning the entire world.

AF DIVISION, which possibly refers to African region, lists Johannesburg, Lagos, Nairobi, Pretoria and Rabat.

CIA 'secret bases' worldwide exposed by JFK Files



Is your city on the list? pic.twitter.com/Gh37fstX8C — RT (@RT_com) March 19, 2025

EUR DIVISION, which could be referring to Europe, is among the largest with CIA bases, going by the list of cities: Barcelona, Berlin, Bern, Bonn, Brussels, Copenhagen, Geneva, The Hague, Hamburg, Helsinki, Lisbon, London, Madrid, Milan, Paris and Munich.

Interestingly, there is a 'Liaison Base' and an 'Ops Base (Laurion)' in the German city of Munich.

Other cities listed include Oslo, Ottava, Rome, Salzburg, Stockholm, Vienna and Zurich.



In Asia, CIA possibly had bases in Bangkok, Jakarta, Hong Kong, Honolulu, Kuala Lumpur, Kuching and Manila, going by the declassified page shared by RT.

There were bases in Okinava, Rangoon and Saigon. Note that Saigon is in Vietnam, where America was fighting a war in the 1960s.

Other Asian cities with CIA bases include Seoul, Singapore, Taipei, Tokyo, Vientiane, and Surabaya.

Wellington in New Zealand and Melbourne in Australia were also on the list.

Practically all major cities in Latin America are in the list too. Notably, the US is known to have intervened in local politics and governments in the region, particularly at the height of Cold War.

Listed as 'WH DIVISION', the cities include Bogota, Brasilia, Rio de Janerio, Buenos Aires, Caracas, Georgetown, Guatemala City,

Guayaquil, Kingston, La Pas, Lima, Managua, Mexico City, Monterrey, Panama City, Port au Prince and Porto Alegre.

Other cities in the list from the Latin American and Caribbean region include Quito, Recife, San Jose, San Salvador, Santiago, Santiago de los Caballeros, Santo Domingo, Sao Paulo, and Tegucigalpa.