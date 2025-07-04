/US Independence Day 2025: What's open and what's closed on July 4th 2025?

The Fourth of July falls on Friday this year and Americans are gearing up for the biggest celebration in the United States. The day commemorates the official adoption of the Declaration of Independence by the Continental Congress on July 4, 1776. The declaration marked the establishment of the United States of America as a sovereign nation from British colonial rule. This year marks the 249th anniversary of US Independence Day. July 4 was declared a federal holiday in 1941. Every year, citizens celebrate the day off with fireworks, parades, concerts, picnics, beach trips and family gatherings. Meanwhile, the consumers are also willing to know- will the retail stores, grocery or banks, etc, remain open or shut on the holiday.

What's open and what's closed on July 4, 2025 in America

Banks and postal services will remain shut on the holiday. Retail stores, grocery stores, restaurants and other essential services will either operate with reduced hours or be closed completely. Many Americans are planning to make the most of the holiday on July 4, 2025. Planning for shopping and mailing should also be done in advance, as most of the services will resume on July 7 (Monday). July 4 is among the twelve federal holidays that fall on the 2025 calendar. As a federal holiday, government offices, banks, schools and businesses remain closed and federal employees receive paid leave.

Retail and Grocery Stores

Walmart stores will be open from 8 am to 6 pm on July 4 (Friday). The timings may vary according to the locations, so it is important to check with the local store. Stores like Starbucks and McDonald's will be open, but hours vary by location. Costco will remain closed on July 4, according to Costco's website. While Sam's Club will be open with limited hours from 8 am to 6 pm for Plus members and 10 am to 6 pm for Club members. Home Depot stores will be open but will close early at 8 pm local time. Lowe's will remain open on July 4 on regular hours. Most Chipotle restaurants will close at 3 pm local time. Wendy's, Burger King, KFC and Taco Bell will operate on regular hours on July 4. Stores like IKEA, Target, PetSmart and HomeGoods will also be open.

Are Banks and Post Offices open?