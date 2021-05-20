US House appoints commission on Capitol riots; Mitch McConnell opposes

A bipartisan commission has been set up by the US House to look into the proceedings of the infamous Capitol riots that took place on January 06, on the alleged command of former US president, Donald Trump.

The panel will be a 10-member commission that was approved with a vote of 252 to 175 in the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

Also read | Donald Trump to resume political rallies from next month: Reports

"This commission is built to work, and it will be depoliticized, and it will get the results we need," House Republican John Katko said. "I urge all of you in the body, all of you on both sides... to set aside politics just this once -- just this once."

This commission is expected to rule keeping all ‘politics’ aside and is expected to be similar to the 9/11 Commission, created in 2002.

Also read | 'Not orange': Donald Trump appears on walls of National Portrait Gallery

"As we did in the wake of September 11, it's time to set aside partisan politics and come together as Americans in common pursuit of truth and justice," former New Jersey governor Tom Kean and ex-congressman Lee Hamilton, the two chairs of the body said.

While many Republicans changed sides to support Democrats in opposing the Capitol riots, a former aide of Trump, Mitch McConnell, has refused to support this newly-formed commission.

Also read | Trump's former lawyer to testify in Russia meddling case

"After careful consideration, I've made a decision to oppose the House Democrats' slanted and unbalanced proposal for another commission to study the events of January the 6th,: McConnell said.

McConnell believes the ongoing investigation has arrested more than 400 suspects who have been investigated and convicted as per their role and involvement in the riots, and he believes this new commission is unnecessary and might cause an overlap, bringing discrepancies and overlap with the ongoing law enforcement investigation.

In January, the former aide had blamed Trump for inciting violence on January 06, after which the former president had openly resorted to name-calling against McConnell.