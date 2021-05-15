Donald Trump to resume political rallies from next month: Reports

As the US returns to normalcy, the twice-impeached former US President Donald Trump is expected to resume his political rallies from next month.

Trump, who lost the US election 2020 to the Democrat candidate Joe Biden, has decided to return to the public eye to support the candidates to favour him and his agenda.

Also read | 'Not orange': Donald Trump appears on walls of National Portrait Gallery

Team members who are aware of Trump’s plans disclosed to local media that the former president is aiming to organise two rallies next month and one near the July 04 holiday.

As of now, the cities and venues for these rallies, along with the dates, have not been finalised yet, a source was quoted by the New York Post.

Also read | Trump's former lawyer to testify in Russia meddling case

The rallies, experts believe, will be yet another trial of Trump in his plan to relaunch himself in the political environment to prepare for his rerun in the US presidential election 2024.

These rallies will also be Trump’s source of venting out his opinions on a microphone since he was banned on the social media platforms — namely Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok and YouTube — for encouraging his supports for Capitol riots.

Also read | Trump family got 'inappropriately close' to Secret Service agent: Book

This will be his biggest platform of connecting with his supporters since his rant against the Democrats and the present administration at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in February.

The soon-to-be 75-year-old leader is also expected to make an appearance on May 22 at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey for the first fundraiser of a political action committee that is actively backing.