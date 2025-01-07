Donald Trump has succeeded in temporarily blocking the release of a report by outgoing special counsel Jack Smith. Judge Aileen Cannon on Tuesday (Jan 7) issued an order preventing the US Justice Department from releasing the report following Smith's prosecution of the president-elect for his attempts to overturn election results and his withholding of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago compound.

Advertisment

Also read | Trump slams Biden in his first remarks after Congress certifies election win. Know what he said

Judge Cannon's order

Federal Judge Aileen Cannon ruled that the release of the report should be blocked while the ongoing legal battle plays out. She said that her order “remains in effect until three days after resolution by the Eleventh Circuit of the Emergency Motion, unless the Eleventh Circuit orders otherwise”.

Advertisment

The classified documents case against Trump remains open in the appeals court.

Also read | Jean-Marie Le Pen, controversial France far-right leader, dies at 96. Who was he?

Judge Cannon, in her order, noted that she makes no determination on when the report is to be released but leaves the entire matter to the appeals court to decide.

Advertisment

Trump's looming inauguration

The legal battle unfolds just weeks before Trump's second-term inauguration, intensifying scrutiny over Smith's investigations. While Smith has concluded his cases against Trump, charges against his co-defendants Walt Nauta and Carlos De Oliveira in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case remain unresolved.

Trump's legal team has fiercely opposed the report's release, arguing it could violate presidential immunity and unfairly influence public opinion. In a recent filing, they labelled Smith an “out-of-control private citizen unconstitutionally posing as a prosecutor” and claimed the report unfairly targets Trump as the leader of the alleged “head of the criminal conspiracies,” allegations they vehemently deny.

Also read | Elon Musk's father, Errol Musk, urges Brits to 'ignore him'. Here's why

The importance of the report

Special counsels are obligated under DOJ regulations to produce reports detailing their findings and decisions.

Smith has announced that he plans to resign before Trump's inauguration on January 20, and in a court filing on Tuesday, he said he was preparing a “two-volume confidential report” for Attorney General Merrick Garland.

(With inputs from agencies)