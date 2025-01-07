As Elon Musk continues to stir political tensions in the UK with his inciting social media posts, his father, Errol Musk, has a piece of advice for those frustrated by the billionaire's commentary: “Tell him to get lost.”

What did Elon Musk's father say?

In an interview with LBC Radio, Errol Musk downplayed his son's influence, stating, “He’s just a person… hundreds of thousands of people are tweeting the same things or saying the same things as he is.”

“So I wouldn't just because he's a person that stands out more that they can knock him or just don't listen to him, that's all,” he said, adding “I'd say don't worry about it. Tell him to get lost.”

When probed on why the SpaceX CEO was so invested in UK politics, the senior Musk said that his son has a deep connection to England.

Musk and UK politics

The controversy began when Musk used X to criticise UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's over “Pakistan grooming gangs scandal,” alleging that during his tenure as Director of Public Prosecutions (2008–2013) “Starmer was complicit in the rape of Britain when he was head of Crown Prosecution for 6 years”.

Musk also voiced support for jailed far-right activist Tommy Robinson and called for King Charles to dissolve Parliament.

Starmer meanwhile accused Musk of “whipping up intimidation,” and said that the SpaceX CEO was “desperate for attention”. Highlighting threats against ministers, including Labour MP Jess Phillips, the British PM stated that “a line has been crossed.” He also slammed Musk for “cheerleading Tommy Robinson,” calling it a “playbook” designed to incite violence and distraction.

“Those who are cheerleading Tommy Robinson are not interested in justice. They're supporting a man who went to prison for nearly collapsing a grooming case, a gang grooming case.”

“These are people who are trying to get some vicarious thrill from street violence that people like Tommy Robinson promote,” he added.

Labour MP Paul Waugh also criticised the politicisation of child sexual exploitation cases, stating, “The name of Rochdale has been used and abused by outsiders who treat child rape as a political game - rather than an appalling crime that needs urgent action.”

The name of Rochdale has been used and abused by outsiders who treat child rape as a political game - rather than an appalling crime that needs urgent action. pic.twitter.com/L0ZC5wBe10 — Paul Waugh MP (@paulwaugh) January 7, 2025

Reports suggest Musk is considering donating up to $100 million to Britain's Reform Party, a significant sum in the context of UK political donations. This raises concerns about how his wealth could reshape political dynamics. Critics argue Musk's financial clout makes his opinions more than just rhetoric, with the potential to influence political outcomes directly.

(With inputs from agencies)