A strange conspiracy theory has been debunked that an account on the social media platform X claiming to be a fan of Elon Musk is actually the billionaire himself. A journalist named Jacqueline Sweet revealed in her article published in the UK magazine The Spectator that the account belongs to a man living in Fiji.

Advertisment

Just after her claim was published, Sweet said on Sunday (Jan 5) that her account on X (platform owned by Musk) had been suspended.

Also read | Biden's offshore drilling ban: Why can't Trump undo it? Read to know

It was revealed that the account under the name Adrian Dittmann belongs to a man of the same name who is a businessman in Fiji and an admirer of Musk. Dittmann regularly posts in favour of Musk and even has a similar voice to the Tesla CEO. He also has been engaged with Musk on conservations on various X "Spaces" and has said that he does not desire to reveal much about him, fearing people will come after him for posts praising Musk.

Advertisment

After Sweet posted a link to her story on X saying that Musk was not Dittmann, the billionaire replied strangely, saying, “I am Adrian Dittmann. It’s time the world knew." It was Musk's sarcasm or he was serious, nobody knows.

Also read | McDonald's faces fresh allegations of widespread workplace harassment in UK

Sweet informed about the suspension of her X account on a rival social media platform called Bluesky. She claimed that her post was taken down and the account has been suspended for 30 days. She further posted some screenshots of the message she received from X that claimed the reason behind Sweet's account suspension was her post that violates X's rules. The platform said the issue is related to "Posting Private Information.”

Advertisment

"I think Elon is mad I ruined his stupid game of laughing at his critics who believe Adrian Dittmann is his alt and took his toys and went home,” Sweet said on Bluesky.

Also read | THIS fast food join in Canada offers burgers at cheap prices to celebrate Trudeau's resignation: Reports

Matt McDonald, US managing editor of The Spectator, wrote in an article on Monday (Jan 6) that Sweet's article did not reveal any information such as the phone number, email, or address of anyone.

“It’s not so much about who Adrian Dittmann is as about who he isn’t: presenting the case that Dittmann is not, in fact, secretly the richest man in the world is clearly in the public interest and has news value, particularly considering Musk’s recently developed interest in government and international affairs,” McDonald wrote.

Also read | UK experts call on China to provide key information on HMPV outbreak as cases double in Britain

Furthermore, regarding the ongoing issue, Dittmann posted saying he is not Elon Musk.

(With inputs from agencies)