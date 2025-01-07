McDonald's, the American fast food giant, is facing fresh claims of widespread harassment in the UK as hundreds of its current and former workers join to launch legal action against the company.

Workers who worked at McDonald's when they were 19 or younger have instructed law firm Leigh Day to take legal action on their behalf. The charges against the fast-food giant include discrimination, homophobia, racism, ableism, and harassment.

The fresh legal action against McDonald's comes as Alistair Macrow, the company's UK chief executive, prepares to face MPs on Tuesday (Jan 7) on the issue of employment rights.

As per Paul Nowak, general secretary at the Trades Union Congress, Macrow “has serious questions to answer”.

“This investigation has exposed how sexual harassment and insecure work can go hand in hand.”

Stories of abuse

Talking to BBC, an ex-employee identified as Matt said that his colleagues were scared to go to work because their managers would “touch up” some of them.

Another worker Claire revealed that while working at McDonald's as a 17-year-old, her manager, who was in his 30s, would demand sex for extra shifts.

A third person, currently working at McDonald's has faced homophobic comments from managers and colleagues.

“Things said to me shouldn’t be said to anyone, I've been called names like 'faggot'. These comments make me feel really uncomfortable – I hate working there,” they said.

The law firm, Leigh Day, as per an Independent report, detailed incidents where workers were repeatedly pestered for sex, or subjected to sexually explicit questions like how many people they've slept with.

A history of abuse

McDonald's, one of the largest employers in the UK, employs over 170,000 people, with an average age of 20, in its 1,450 restaurants.

Leigh Day, the law firm, said that it believes junior crew members and staff are entitled to bring claims against the company, regardless of whether they've directly experienced harassment and abuse.

Previously, a separate BBC investigation in 2023 had workers report sexual assault, harassment, racism, and bullying in the workplace at McDonald's.

