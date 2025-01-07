A powerful earthquake on Tuesday (Jan 7) jolted Tibet near the Nepalese border, bringing down several buildings and claiming the lives of at least nine people, reported state media.

The earthquake hit Dingri county with a magnitude of 6.8 near the border with Nepal at 9:05 am (0105 GMT), as per the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

However, the US Geological Survey reported the quake to be of 7.1 magnitude.

"Dingri county and its surrounding areas experienced very strong tremors, and many buildings near the epicentre have collapsed," state broadcaster CCTV said.

"The reporter learned that nine people have been confirmed dead so far," adding that as of 10 am, "multiple aftershocks" had been recorded, the largest measuring 4.4 in magnitude.

According to Xinhua news agency, "local authorities are reaching out to various townships in the county to assess the impact of the quake".

The earthquake, as per the CENC, was the most powerful to have hit the region in the last five years.

Areas around Lobuche in Nepal in the high mountains near Everest and Kathmandu were also rattled by the tremors.

"It shook quite strongly here, everyone is awake, but we don't know about any damages yet," said government official Jagat Prasad Bhusal in Nepal's Namche region, which lies nearer to Everest.

"An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.1 on the Richter Scale hit 93 km North East of Lobuche, Nepal at 06:35:16 IST today," said USGS Earthquakes.

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), two more quakes hit the region later in the morning.

One earthquake of 4.7 magnitude was recorded at 7:02 am IST with its epicentre at latitude 28.60 degrees North and longitude 87.68 degrees East, at a depth of 10 kilometres.

Another earthquake measuring 4.9 magnitude occurred at 7:07 am IST, with its epicentre at latitude 28.68 degrees North and longitude 87.54 degrees East, at a depth of 30 kilometres.

(With inputs from agencies)