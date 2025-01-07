A massive earthquake of magnitude 7.1 hit Lobuche near the Nepal-China border on Tuesday (Jan 7) and its tremors were felt in several parts of India, including Bihar and Assam.

Advertisment

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 93 kilometres, northeast of Lobuche, Nepal.

"An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.1 on the Richter Scale hit 93 km North East of Lobuche, Nepal at 06:35:16 IST today," said USGS Earthquakes.

Notable quake, preliminary info: M 7.1 - 93 km NE of Lobuche, Nepal https://t.co/QsViMSdtoE — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) January 7, 2025

Advertisment

The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said that the earthquake was recorded at 6:35 am (IST) and its epicentre was located at latitude 28.86 degrees North and longitude 87.51 degrees East, at a depth of 10 kilometres. The location of the tremor was identified as Xizang (Tibet Autonomous Region), near Nepal.

#WATCH | Kathmandu | An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.1 on the Richter Scale hit 93 km North East of Lobuche, Nepal at 06:35:16 IST today: USGS Earthquakes pic.twitter.com/MnRKkH9wuR — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2025

The NCS said in a post on its official X handle, "EQ of M: 7.1, On: 07/01/2025 06:35:18 IST, Lat: 28.86 N, Long: 87.51 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Xizang."

Advertisment

According to the NCS, two more quakes hit the region later in the morning.

One earthquake of 4.7 magnitude was recorded at 7:02 am IST with its epicentre at latitude 28.60 degrees North and longitude 87.68 degrees East, at a depth of 10 kilometres.

Another earthquake measuring 4.9 magnitude occurred at 7:07 am IST, with its epicentre at latitude 28.68 degrees North and longitude 87.54 degrees East, at a depth of 30 kilometres.

Meera Adhikari, a resident of Kathmandu said, "I was sleeping at the time (when earthquake struck). The bed was shaking and I thought my child was moving the bed, I didn’t pay that much attention but the shaking of window prompted me that it’s an earthquake. I then hurriedly called my child and evacuated the house and came to the open ground."

Nepal | Meera Adhikari, a resident of Kathmandu, says, "I was sleeping at the time (when earthquake struck). The bed was shaking and I thought my child was moving the bed, I didn’t pay that much attention but the shaking of window prompted me that it’s an earthquake. I then… pic.twitter.com/oGRkKcbqLp — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2025

Dinesh Kumar Singh, a local resident from Bihar said, "Suddenly the chair and fan started shaking; everyone rushed towards road..."

(With inputs from agencies)