Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 is set to happen in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26. The world’s largest religious celebration will take place in Sangam city, a sacred location.

The fair attracts millions of devotees from India and foreign nations, who bathe at the sacred Triveni Sangam, the place where rivers Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati meet.

If you are planning to visit the Maha Kumbh Mela, here are some essential tips you should know before going:

Tips and facts about Maha Kumbh Mela

World’s largest religious gathering

The Maha Kumbh Mela is known to be the world’s largest religious gathering with millions of devotees from across the globe coming to bathe in the sacred water of Triveni Sangam, the convergence of Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers.

Significance of Maha Kumbh

The essence of Kumbh Mela is rooted in ancient Hindu texts which date back thousands of years. According to the mythological Samudra Manthan (ocean churning), the nectar of immortality fell in four places in India, including Prayagraj, Haridwar, Nashik and Ujjain.

Maha Kumbh 2025 date and budget

The Maha Kumbh Mela will begin on January 14, 2025, and will be celebrated until February 26, 2025. The celebration will take place along the river bank and spans across 4,000 hectares. The budget of the fair is estimated to be around Rs 6,382 crore ($744.3 million), according to Indian Express.

Auspicious bathing days

There are six auspicious days during which devotees can take a dip in the river:

January 13, 2025: Paush Purnima

January 14, 2025: Makar Sankranti (First Shahi Snan)

January 29, 2025: Mauni Amavasya (Second Shahi Snan)

February 3, 2025: Basant Panchami (Third Shahi Snan)

February 12, 2025: Maghi Purnima

February 26, 2025: Maha Shivratri (Final Snan)

Plan your trip ahead

To ensure a smooth travel and visit to the Maha Kumbh Mela, is it advisable to book flights, trains, and accommodations in advance. Due to the large footfall of the fair, last-minute bookings may prove worrisome.

Avoid carrying valuables

It is advisable not to carry any valuables to the Maha Kumbh Mela to avoid loss due to the large crowd at the venue.

Maintain cleanliness

Refrain from using soaps or detergents in the river water during dipping to avoid water pollution. Avoid staying in crowded places if you feel ill. Do not litter the area of the Maha Kumbh Mela to keep it clean.

Security

Due to the extensive scale of the fair, about 2,300 CCTV cameras will be installed around the location of Maha Kumbh Mela to ensure proper crowd management, monitor cleanliness, population analysis and enhance security for the devotees. Additionally, large temporary parking lots spanning 1,850 hectares will be made and 1.45 lakh toilets at the site for the convenience of visitors.

Last Maha Kumbh Mela

The last Maha Kumbh Mela was held in 2013 under the government of Samajwadi Party. The fair is held once every 12 years. The last Maha Kumbh Mela had a budget of Rs 1,152 crore ($134.3 million) and witnessed about 12 crore visitors.

(With inputs from agencies)