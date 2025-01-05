Preparations are in full swing for the Maha Kumbh Mela, one of the world’s largest and oldest religious gatherings, which takes place once every 12 years. This year, the event will be held in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, India, from January 13 to February 26, 2025.

Amid rising fervour for the mega spiritual event, a cyber scam is being reported in online ticket booking, and people have been warned against it while being told to be cautious. In a recent reel posted on a social media platform, Instagram, a globally acclaimed international cyber expert, Dr Rakshit Tandon, has warned all followers about online threats ahead of the Maha Kumbh Mela. Speaking in a podcast with Gurpreet, he warned against fake hotel bookings and malicious advertisements being spread by hackers and advised people to only use the official website, kumbh.gov.in, for correct information.





Representative image of Mahakumbh Photograph: (PTI)

Cyber expert's advice for Kumbh online booking

Dr Rakshit is a prominent global expert in cybersecurity, a civil adviser to law enforcement agencies, and a consultant to CID, Haryana Police. The Prayagraj division of North Central Railway has introduced a simplified ticketing system to help pilgrims with their travel plans.

Dr Rakshit cautioned the pilgrims attending the mela to beware of fake hotel bookings and malicious advertisements online by hackers to deceive people. He urged people to only use the official website, kumbh.gov.in, for accurate information about hotels, cottages, and other facilities.

Dr Rakshit Tandon at a DMRC event Photograph: (DMRC (Delhi Metro Rail Corporation) X handle )

Dr Tandon also advised against downloading unknown APK files, such as those sent during the Ayodhya inauguration, which could compromise personal devices. His key recommendation: if you’ve downloaded such files, perform a factory reset to safeguard your information.



Click here to book:

https://kumbh.gov.in/

