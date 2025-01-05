Preparations are in full swing for the Maha Kumbh Mela, one of the world’s largest and oldest religious gatherings, which takes place once every 12 years. This year, the event will be held in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, India, from January 13 to February 26, 2025.

Amid rising fervour for the mega spiritual event, a cyber scam is being reported in online ticket booking, and people have been warned against it while being told to be cautious. In a recent reel posted on a social media platform, Instagram, a globally acclaimed international cyber expert, Dr Rakshit Tandon, has warned all followers about online threats ahead of the Maha Kumbh Mela. Speaking in a podcast with Gurpreet, he warned against fake hotel bookings and malicious advertisements being spread by hackers and advised people to only use the official website, kumbh.gov.in, for correct information.

Cyber expert's advice for Kumbh online booking 

Dr Rakshit is a prominent global expert in cybersecurity, a civil adviser to law enforcement agencies, and a consultant to CID, Haryana Police. The Prayagraj division of North Central Railway has introduced a simplified ticketing system to help pilgrims with their travel plans.

Dr Rakshit cautioned the pilgrims attending the mela to beware of fake hotel bookings and malicious advertisements online by hackers to deceive people. He urged people to only use the official website, kumbh.gov.in, for accurate information about hotels, cottages, and other facilities.

Dr Tandon also advised against downloading unknown APK files, such as those sent during the Ayodhya inauguration, which could compromise personal devices. His key recommendation: if you’ve downloaded such files, perform a factory reset to safeguard your information.

https://kumbh.gov.in/

To provide a comfortable stay for pilgrims, IRCTC and UPSTDC have launched luxury tent cities for the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

How to book IRCTC tent city
Bookings for the IRCTC Tent City can be made at www.irctctourism.com. Customer support is available via WhatsApp and toll-free lines.

Tent categories and pricing
The IRCTC offers four types of tents: deluxe, premium, deluxe with royal bath, and premium with royal bath. Prices range from INR 10,500 to INR 30,000, with luxury rooms during Shahi Snan costing up to INR 16,100. Extra beds cost INR 4,200 to INR 10,500.

Amenities
The tents are fully equipped with buffet dining, medical services, shuttle transport, and cultural activities, offering a blend of comfort and spirituality.

UPSTDC luxury tent city
UPSTDC is setting up a luxury tent city in Sector 20 (Arail) with 2,000 Swiss-style tents, priced from INR 1,500 to INR 35,000 per night. The camp will be operational from January 1 to March 5, 2025.

