While preparations are in full swing for the Mahakumbh Mela, a grand event held once every 12 years in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, 57-year-old spiritual figure Gangapuri Maharaj, also known as Chottu Baba, has become the centre of attention for not bathing in 32 years.

Advertisment

Who is Chottu Baba?



He hails from Kamakhya Peeth in Assam and is 3 feet 8 inches tall. The baba attributed his unusual practice to an unfulfilled wish. Explaining his decision, he said, "I do not take a bath because I have a wish that has not been fulfilled in the last 32 years. I will not take a bath in the Ganga."

Expressing his happiness about participating in the Mahakumbh Mela, Gangapuri Maharaj added, "I am 57 years old and happy to be here with everyone. You people are also here, and I am happy about that too."



The Mahakumbh Mela, which will take place from January 13 to February 26, is expected to draw millions of pilgrims.

Gangapuri Maharaj Photograph: (ANI)

Advertisment

Key rituals

The Mahakumbh Mela will feature three major bathing rituals, known as Shahi Snan:

Advertisment

January 14 (Makar Sankranti)

January 29 (Mauni Amavasya)

February 3 (Basant Panchami)

These holy bathing days are expected to witness the largest gatherings during the festival.

Ticket booking for pilgrims

In a step towards modernisation, the Prayagraj division of North Central Railway has introduced a simplified ticketing system to ease the travel experience for pilgrims. Railway personnel dressed in green jackets with QR codes will assist visitors at Prayagraj Junction and other key locations.

Pilgrims can scan the QR codes to download the UTS mobile app, which allows them to book unreserved tickets, reducing long queues at ticket counters.

(With inputs from agencies)