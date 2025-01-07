An outlet of the famous American fast food joint Dairy Queen in Canada's Langley is reportedly offering burgers at cheap prices to celebrate the upcoming resignation of Justin Trudeau from the prime minister's post.

According to Canadian media reports on Monday (Jan 6), Dairy Queen Langley was offering the "Trudeau resignation special" with $1.40 burgers (CA$2).

Made it to Dairy Queen in Langley City with my buddy Augustino to grab the $2 burger deal.



— Harman Bhangu (@HarmanBhanguBC) January 7, 2025

The reports said that apart from the cheap burgers, the fast food joint was also offering Poutine (a dish made of french fries, topped with cheese curds and gravy) at $3.49.

Trudeau resigns as Liberal Party leader, will stay on as PM for time being

On Monday, Justin Trudeau announced that he was stepping down as the leader of the Liberal Party but would continue his PM duties until a new leader was appointed.

Addressing a press conference, Trudeau- who had been in power for nearly a decade- said, "I don’t easily back down faced with a fight, especially a very important one for our party and the country. But I do this job because the interests of Canadians and the well being of democracy” are “something that I hold dear.”

SPOTTED in Langley BC



— The Pleb 🌍 Reporter (@truckdriverpleb) January 6, 2025

He said the Parliament, which had been due to resume on January 27, would be suspended until March 24. The timing will allow for a Liberal Party leadership race.

Trudeau announced his decision after there was rising discontent over his leadership and growing turmoil within his government signalled by the departure of his finance minister Chrystia Freeland.

'T rudeau resigned because.. .'

Meanwhile, Trudeau's decision to continue as PM till a new leader was appointed came as Canada braced for the start of the second Donald Trump administration in the United States (US) and the Republican's threats of 25 per cent tariffs on imports from Canada.

After Trudeau’s announcement, Trump, who for weeks has referred to Canada as the 51st state, did so again and claimed on social media that the prime minister resigned because Ottawa relies on subsidies from Washington to stay afloat.

(With inputs from agencies)