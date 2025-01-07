More and more politicians in Canada are eyeing to become the next prime minister after Justin Trudeau announced his resignation on Monday.

The latest to join the PM race is economist and Liberal Party leader Mark Carney, who served as the former governor of the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England (BoE).

In a statement quoted by Bloomberg, Carney said he would be considering the decision to become prime minister "closely with my family over the coming days."

A long contender for prime minister's post

Carney, 59, is often regarded as a "rock star" central banker. He had worked as an adviser for Trudeau.

Carney has long been considered a contender for the PM's post.

During his tenure as the governor of the Bank of Canada (from 2007-2013), and the BoE (from 2013-2020), Carney played an influential role.

A recent report by BBC said that Carney also led efforts to support the UK economy through its exit from the European Union and the outbreak of Covid.

But his knowledge is not just limited to the world of economics. The 59-year-old is currently serving as the United Nations (UN) special envoy for climate action and finance.

What do opinion polls suggest?

Carney’s supporters see him as having the experience to guide Canada through a period of instability.

Days before Justin Trudeau announced his decision to step down, opinion polls suggested that Carney was in second place among candidates likely to replace Trudeau.

Speculations about the 59-year-old seeking high office grew in recent months as Trudeau’s popularity plummeted amid record inflation, an acute housing crisis, high food prices, and voter fatigue.

(With inputs from agencies)