US elections 2020: Over 78 million votes cast; Texas, California lead turnout

With just four days left for the US elections, Americans have already set a record with over 78 million people having exercised their franchise ahead of the November 3 elections.

Watch:

According to US Elections Project, 78,595,754 early voters have already cast their ballot with over 51 million mail-in ballots and over 27 million in-person votes.

Texas and California are the forefront of the voting process with over 8 million voters having already chosen their president. In Florida, over 7 million voters have cast their ballot with over fifty per cent of the state's 14 million registered voters already cast their ballots.

As voters continue to pour into polling booths, President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden are set to rally voters just hours apart in Tampa, Florida. Trump had toured Arizona a day earlier as Biden visited his home state of Delaware.

"I'm not running on a false promise of being able to end this pandemic by flipping a switch," Biden said, adding,"but what I can promise you is this: We'll start on Day 1 by doing the right thing. We'll let science guide our decisions."

Over 3 million voters in North Carolina have also voted in the US elections so far with over 3 million in Georgia amid the coronavirus pandemic.

During the 2016 elections, 138 million votes were recorded even as some analysts predict the present US elections could witness the highest voter turnout rate in a century.

While visiting Aziona, the US president said: "It's going to be a great, great red wave," while asserting that. "We're going to have an even bigger surprise in six days," comparing it to his performance in the 2016 polls when he beat Hillary Clinton after most opinion polls had put the Democratic presidential hopeful ahead of Trump.