US elections 2020: Biden compares Trump to Nazi Goebbels; ready for personal attacks

In the race to win the US elections, the US President Donald Trump has often mocked his Democratic opponent Joe Biden for staying indoors, wearing the mask and more. He has often compared Biden to a lazy man and called him 'Sleepy Joe'.

While these comparisons and mockery can be described as naive and childish antics, Joe Biden has taken this game to another level by comparing Trump to the Nazi propaganda chief Joseph Goebbels.

Talking to a host of a local news network during an interview, Biden alleged Trump of constantly lying, and continuing the lie enough to make it a valid point. "He's sort of like Goebbels," Biden said. "You say the lie long enough, keep repeating it, repeating it, repeating it, it becomes common knowledge."

The comparison is not one that has often been made during the course of election campaign.

Biden belives the upcoming Presidential debate is going to be difficult but he is prepared for all kinds of personal attacks and lies from Trump. "My guess is, it's going to be just straight attack. They're going to be mostly personal. That's the only thing he knows how to do," he said.

This will be the first televised debate between the two opponents who have been campaigning all over the country in completely different styles. The debate will take place on September 29 in Cleveland, Ohio. This will be the first of three debates before the US elections that are scheduled for November 03.

While Trump has always giggled and accused Biden of not being a smart person — often name calling him and making fun of his speeches — Biden, too, threw the same jab back at Trump "He doesn't know how to debate the facts. He's not that smart.". However, Biden had more reasons to make this comment rather than simply mocking Trump's oratory skills. "He doesn't know much about foreign policy, he doesn't know much about domestic policy. He doesn't know much about the detail."

Biden also said he is prepared for personal attacks from Trump as he predicts "it'll be mostly personal attacks and lies; but I think the American people are on to him."

However, Biden claims he is ready to give strong and real reasons about "why I think he's failed and why I think the answers I have to proceed will help the American people and the American economy, and make us safer internationally."