US election 2020: Trump accuses Biden of using performance enhancing drugs

The US elections are inching closer, and the two candidates are ready to go to any limit to become the next President of the United States.

While Joe Biden has been accusing his opponent of being a racist and a corrupt leader, Donald Trump is accusing Biden of using drugs, weeks before the US elections.

In an interview with a local TV channel, Fox News, Trump can be heard critiquing Biden's oratory skills, by alleging that Biden cannot even "get out a sentence".

“I think there’s probably — possibly — drugs involved. That’s what I hear. I mean, there’s possibly drugs. I don’t know how you can go from being so bad where you can’t even get out a sentence,” Trump said in the interview.

"I mean, you saw some of those debates with the large number of people on the stage," Mr Trump added. "He was — I mean, I used to say, 'How is it possible that he can even go forward?'," he continued.

This is not the first time Trump has accused his opponent of using drugs. Earlier, towards the end of the month of August, Trump had in an interview urged the authorities to conduct a drug test, claiming that Biden may be on drugs because his debates are "boring".

"Frankly, his best performance was against Bernie. We're going to call for a drug test, by the way, because his best performance was against Bernie,” he said in the Oval office.

“It wasn't that he was Winston Churchill because he wasn't, but it was a normal, boring debate. You know, nothing amazing happened. And we are going to call for a drug test because there's no way — you can't do that," he continued.

Without any hard evidence, Trump has repeatedly accused Biden of using drugs and has more than once made fun of his oratory skills, and has often called him 'sleepy Joe'.

“If you go back and watch some of those numerous debates, he was so bad. He wasn't even coherent. And against Bernie, he was. And we're calling for a drug test.”

Biden is not the only to be a victim of name-calling by Trump. He has, earlier too, called American leaders "stupid" — including Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Nancy Pelosi and many more.