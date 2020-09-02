'Crazy Nancy': Trump calls out Pelosi for defying COVID rules in salon visit

After a video emerged of Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, violating coronavirus rules by visiting a hair salon, the US President Donald Trump took to twitter to disapprove of the violations.

A CCTV video leaked online shows Pelosi inside the premises of eSalon on Monday with a facemask around her neck. A stylist, who was wearing a mask, was shown following her. The video gained heavy criticism, especially from Trump supporters.

The video was shared by Trump's election campaign account.

On the left: Nancy Pelosi today shaming Americans, saying "you must wear your mask."



On the left: Nancy Pelosi today shaming Americans, saying "you must wear your mask."

On the right: Nancy Pelosi yesterday violating covid rules for salons and not wearing a mask.

While everyone was calling out Pelosi for her double standards, Trump took to Twitter to name-call the Speaker.

Pointing out how Pelosi "lectures" everyone else about wearing a mask, Donald Trump — the man who was infamous for not wearing a facemask — on his Twitter account, he said, "Crazy Nancy Pelosi is being decimated for having a beauty parlor opened, when all others are closed, and for not wearing a Mask - despite constantly lecturing everyone else. We will almost certainly take back the House, and send Nancy packing!"

Crazy Nancy Pelosi is being decimated for having a beauty parlor opened, when all others are closed, and for not wearing a Mask - despite constantly lecturing everyone else. We will almost certainly take back the House, and send Nancy packing!

He also, in a subtle manner, praised the salon manager for turning in the CCTV tapes. "The Beauty Parlor owner must really dislike Crazy Nancy Pelosi. Turning her in, on tape, is a really big deal. She probably treats him like she treats everyone else...And she strongly supported a Kennedy who just lost in, of all places, Massachusetts!"

The Beauty Parlor owner must really dislike Crazy Nancy Pelosi. Turning her in, on tape, is a really big deal. She probably treats him like she treats everyone else...And she strongly supported a Kennedy who just lost in, of all places, Massachusetts!

Defending her visit, spokesman Drew Hammill said,"This business offered for the Speaker to come in on Monday and told her they were allowed by the city to have one customer at a time in the business."

"The Speaker complied with the rules as presented to her by this establishment," he added.

The salon owner, however, has called it a "slap in the face". "It was a slap in the face that she went in, you know, that she feels that she can just go and get her stuff done while no one else can go in, and I can't work," Erica Kious said. He also confirmed that Mrs Pelosi's assistant had called, saying her boss wanted to come in for a wash and blow dry. The stylist spotted in the video is a freesty list who was rented the chair by Kious.

Nancy Pelosi was recently in the news for calling out Trump for inviting thousands of people to White House for Republican National Convention, defying all social distancing and other coronavirus-related rules. Pelosi had claimed that trump had "slapped science right in the face".