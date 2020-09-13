US election 2020: Trump asks North Carolina to vote twice; Twitter issues notice again

The US President Donald Trump once again asked people to go ahead and vote twice in the upcoming US Presidential elections, scheduled for November 03.

Trump took to Twitter to tell his supporters to "make sure your Ballot COUNTS". He asked the people of North Carolina to mail in their votes early and then visit the polling booth to re-check if their vote has been cast. The US is, this year, encouraging people to opt for mail-in voting, rather than visiting the polling booth, to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, as the US is the worst affected country in the world. However, Trump — who has been criticised for downplaying the danger caused by the virus — is asking people to step out rather than trusting the USPS.

He further asked people to vote again if they doubt that their vote has not been cast. He said "Don’t let them illegally take your vote away from you!" The statement was criticised by many as Trump's statement urged people to participate in an illegal activity.

"NORTH CAROLINA: To make sure your Ballot COUNTS, sign & send it in EARLY. When Polls open, go to your Polling Place to see if it was COUNTED. IF NOT, VOTE! Your signed Ballot will not count because your vote has been posted. Don’t let them illegally take your vote away from you!," his tweet read.

However, this tweet was labelled by Twitter for violating 'Civic Integrity Policy. "This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about civic and election integrity. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible," the notice on Trump's tweet read.

Twitter Support, on the social media platform, issued a series of tweets explaining the reason behind this label. "We placed a public interest notice on this Tweet for violating our Civic Integrity Policy, specifically for encouraging people to potentially vote twice.," Twitter Safety said.

To protect people on Twitter, we err on the side of limiting the circulation of Tweets which advise people to take actions which could be illegal in the context of voting or result in the invalidation of their votes. — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) September 12, 2020 ×

Twitter also cleared that the tweet will stay on the platform but will have a label of exploiting civic integrity policy. The tweet will have limited engagement, which means that people can retweet with a comment on Trump's tweet, but they will not be able to like, comment or simple retweet it.

This is not the first time Trump's tweets have been flagged by the social media platform. Earlier, in the first week of September, Twitter had flagged a similar series of tweets where Trump had again asked people to vote twice to be sure their vote is counted. Back in August too, Twitter had issued a disclaimer when Trump had suggested that mail drop boxes are a 'fraud'.

The flagging and labelling of tweets started after Facebook and Twitter were alleged of promoting political bias. This year, the social media platforms decided to flag any post that tries to manipulate the views of public during the upcoming US elections.